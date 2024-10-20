Journalist – Liverpool’s £42million offer should be accepted for “formidable” player

With Trent’s future at Liverpool uncertain, the Reds are linked with a number of right backs and one of them is Fiorentina starlet, Michael Kayode.

Early on last week, Corriere dello Sport revealed that the Merseysiders could move to hire the services of the 20-year-old defender from the Viola.

More recently, Luca Calami has claimed that the Serie A side should hold on to their prized asset, who should wait for his chance to shine.

The journalist claims Fiorentina should not listen to the calls from Liverpool but, a move should be accepted if they come up with an offer worth £42million to sign Kayode. Luca stated (Firenze Viola):

“Fiorentina must cover their ears to Liverpool’s possible flattery for Kayode. The purple jewel is not going through a happy moment . Dodo, overwhelming, is unassailable. Kayode must wait for his chance. Perhaps starting again from a Conference to experience as a protagonist. The important thing is not to lose a formidable talent unless Liverpool puts an offer close to fifty million (euros) on the table.“

Last season, Kayode started 22 league games under the management of Vicenzo Italiano and helped Fiorentina keep 8 clean sheets.

However, in the current campaign, the youngster has mainly warmed the bench under new boss, Raffaele Palladino, who has preferred Brazilian footballer, Dono, in the right back/right midfield position.

The Anfield side do not have to think about signing a new right back if they can agree a new deal with vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold. They also have a quality back-up RB option in the form of Conor Bradley.

