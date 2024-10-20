Report – £80million star prepared to secure move to Liverpool

Liverpool were linked with a move to sign Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window and even held talks, but the player ended up staying with Crystal Palace.

The England international’s current deal at Selhurst Park will expire in the summer of 2026 and his future at the club remains uncertain with the Reds and Newcastle United still interested in hiring his services.

News – Report – Liverpool offer £41.6million plus Trent for January signing

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, the Magpies and Liverpool are willing to sign Guehi but among the two, the player is prepared to secure a move to Anfield.

The news source have mentioned that Palace will demand a mammoth fee of £80million to sell their prized asset in the winter transfer window, but the Merseysiders are not prepared to splash that heavy an amount in January.

Instead, they are willing to spend such a fee in the summer. The Three Lions star is not the only name on the radar of 19-time English champions, who are also looking at much more affordable options.

TEAMtalk are not the only outlet indicating that Guehi wants a move to Liverpool. Last month, Football Insider reported that the former Chelsea defender has told his friends he would love to join Arne Slot’s side.

In all fairness, the 24-year-old should not be worth £80million come next summer if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal with the Eagles.

Liverpool paid £75million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton back in 2018 and since then, the Dutch international has been the leader of the backline at the club.

Last summer, the Reds parted ways with Matip and Van den Berg and did not sign any center back to reinforce the department. Soon, they will have to bring in a long term replacement for 33-year-old Van Dijk.

Guehi was an important member of the England squad that lost to Spain in the final of the Euros. Is he good enough to replace Virgil?