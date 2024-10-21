Liverpool willing to submit significant offer to sign £217,000 a week Barca star – Report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the first-choice right-back for Liverpool over the last years and Conor Bradley has been used as his deputy since last term.

Moreover, Joe Gomez is still here despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer and he is an option to use in the RB position if needed as he can play anywhere across the backline.

News – Journalist – Liverpool’s £42million offer should be accepted for “formidable” player

However, with Alexander-Arnold’s current deal set to expire next summer, the Reds are currently at risk of losing him for free. Real Madrid are said to be looking to hire his services on a Bosman.

Therefore, should the 26-year-old eventually leave ahead of next campaign then Liverpool will have to sign a new quality RB to replace him.

As per Nacional, Liverpool are interested in Barcelona ace, Jules Kounde, and are willing to make a significant effort to lure him to Anfield as a replacement for Trent.

Arne Slot’s side could submit a formal proposal worth around £42m[€50m] for the Les Bleus defender but the Catalan giants have no intention of letting him leave the club.

The Frenchman currently earns around £217,000-a-week in salary and still has more than two and a half years left on his contract with Barca. So, the Blaugrana are in no rush to sell him.

The Versatile player previously proved his worth in the center-back position during his time with Sevilla and has now done extremely well in the right-back position for the Nou Camp outfit and France.

Barcelona have placed themselves at the top of the La Liga table this season at the moment and Kounde has made two goal contributions and kept two clean-sheets.

Have your say – Should Liverpool sign Jules Kounde to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?