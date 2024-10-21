Report – Liverpool ready to agree terms with £220,000 a week player on priority

Following Manchester City’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, Liverpool lost their place at the top of the Premier League table for a brief period.

However, after defeating Chelsea 2-1, they were able to retain the top spot. The Reds have been excellent on both ends of the pitch thus far this term, scoring 15 goals in eight matches in the league and conceding only three times.

Virgil van Dijk has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s backline over the years and has started the new campaign brilliantly, keeping five clean-sheets.

However, the player’s current deal will expire at the end of this season, meaning he will be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in January if he doesn’t sign an extension before that.

Now, Football Insider states that Liverpool have made it a priority to agree on fresh terms with the Netherlands international and are attempting to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

The report says although Liverpool are keen on agreeing on a new deal with Van Dijk, they are still willing to purchase a new defender next year as a potential long-term replacement for the former Southampton man with Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, on their wish-list.

Van Dijk will turn 34 next year so it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders offer the defender a salary hike to his current £220,000-a-week wage.

He has confirmed that talks are being held over an extension. The Dutchman is still one of the best defenders in the world and he looks in great shape physically to play for a few more years at the highest level.

Let’s hope Van Dijk puts pen to paper on a new Liverpool deal at the earliest.