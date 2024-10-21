Liverpool prepared to offer £112,000 a week deal to secure £41.7million signing – Report

Modern coaches like to deploy a left-footed center-back in the left-side of the backline. Hence, Pep Guardiola has Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake, while Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arne Slot also followed this norm at Feyenoord as he used David Hancko in the LCB position. However, given Liverpool already have an undisputed starter in Virgil van Dijk – who is right-footed, the Dutch boss has been using him on the left-side of defense.

News – Liverpool willing to submit significant offer to sign £217,000 a week Barca star – Report

The Dutchman’s future at Anfield is currently hanging in the balance as his current deal is set to expire at the end of this season. Now, Caught Offside states that the Reds are willing to offer the Dutchman a new deal to prolong his stay at Anfield but there is no guarantee that he will sign it.

So, Liverpool have started looking at options as a potential replacement for Van Dijk and have expressed their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Merseysiders are ready to spend around £42m[€50m] to sign the German and are willing to offer him €7m-a-year in salary – which is around £112,000-a-week – to persuade him to join the club.

However, CO states that Newcastle United are also in this race and they have identified Schlotterbeck as an alternative option in-case they fail to sign their primary defensive target, Marc Guehi – who has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

The Dortmund star has been a regular starter for Germany in recent times and has made 17 appearances for his country thus far. Additionally, he played two games at the European Championships in the summer.

The 24-year-old set up the winning goal for Germany in the latest Nations League encounter versus the Netherlands during the last international break.

Moreover, Schlotterbeck has made nine appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this term, registering two assists and keeping as many clean-sheets.

He is a left-footed center-back but is also efficient in playing in the left-back role if needed. Have your say should Liverpool secure Nico Schlotterbeck to reinforce the defense?