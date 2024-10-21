Report – £18.2million a year star now ready to agree Liverpool deal

Ian Rush is the all-time top scorer for Liverpool with 339 goals and Mohamed Salah is third on the list with 218 goals. However, the Egyptian is the highest scorer for the Reds in the Premier League.

Salah has now established himself as a legendary figure for but his future is currently uncertain at Anfield as his existing deal will expire next summer.

It was reported last month that the 32-year-old is close to leaving Liverpool with Saudi Arabia looking likely to be his next destination.

However, Football Insider now state that the Merseysiders aren’t worried about the recent speculation surrounding the African’s future and believe they would be able to agree on fresh terms with him.

The forward recently revealed that this is his last year at Anfield but FI claim that the priority of Mohamed Salah is to remain at Liverpool by extending his deal and he wants a record-breaking three-year contract at the club until 2027.

Should Liverpool hand Mohamed Salah a three-year deal?

Salah currently earns around £350,000-a-week in wages – which is around £18.2million a year. He is currently the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history and another salary hike would mean another new record.

The forward has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in eleven appearances in all competitions.

He is still one of the best players in his position, hence his departure will create a huge void in the squad and it would be difficult to fill it.

So, it would be a no-brainer for Liverpool to tie him down to a new contract. His prime years are gone but he is showing no signs of slowing down.

In your view, would it be the right decision for Liverpool to offer a new three-year deal to Mohamed Salah at this stage of his career?