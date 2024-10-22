Liverpool prepared to accept £25m asking fee to sign playmaker – Report

Liverpool have always been a side that has kept an eye out on the top talents in the world and since Arne Slot has taken over, the club has done no differently.

Michael Edwards & co. still place emphasis on signing players who are still young in their careers but have shown glimpses that they might have a huge ceiling in the game.

The advantage of signing young players is the fact that it is so much easier to mold them into the desired tactical system and help bring the best out of them. When compared, players who are relatively advanced in their careers will not be that much open to change in their game as someone young might be.

One player that Liverpool has been linked with right now is Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Facundo Buonanotte.

He is currently on loan with newly promoted Leicester City and has impressed one and all with his performances for Steven Cooper’s team. Understandably, this has prompted interest from Liverpool.

The Argentinian youngster has made five Premier League starts for the Foxes so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He scored Leicester’s winning goal against Bournemouth just before the international break and got the first goal in their 3-2 comeback win against Southampton last weekend.

His performances for the club so far this season have also prompted a much-deserved call-up from the Argentinian national team and he was with the squad during the recent international break. However, Lionel Scaloni did not give him an opportunity to play in the couple of games.

Liverpool willing to sign Facundo Buonanotte

Now, as per Spanish source, Fichajes, Brighton would ask for £25m and Liverpool are willing to accept the fee to sign Buonanotte.

However, they are not alone in their interest with Premier League rivals Manchester City also piqued by what the 19-year-old brings to the table.

A left-footed right winger who loved to cut in on his left foot, in terms of playstyle, if molded well, the Argentinian youngster can be the replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield. However, he is also very versatile and can play through the middle as the #10 if needed.

Everything points towards Buonanotte being an excellent signing for Liverpool in the near future. He fits their criteria for a Salah replacement perfectly.

It remains to be seen if the Reds make an official offer and manage to pip the likes of Manchester City to his signature.