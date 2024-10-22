Report – Liverpool want to secure signing of £40million+ fullback

Liverpool have always been a club that has placed a lot of emphasis on succession planning. The Reds have looked at the future as much as they have at the present.

Even in the recently concluded summer, they signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia as a potential replacement for Alisson Becker in the future.

Another player that Liverpool have realized they will need to find a replacement for in the future is Andy Robertson. The Scottish international is into his 30s and might have a couple of years left in him but with the injury history, you never know.

Thus, the Anfield side are looking out for options at left-back. Last month, it was reported that Liverpool are planning to sign Bournemouth starlet Milos Kerkez and groom him in that position, with the Cherries even said to be wanting a fee over £40m.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool want to secure the signature of the 20-year-old Hungarian but do not plan on letting Robertson go. Instead, they want the Cherries starlet to learn and mature with the help of the veteran.

One thing is certain though – it isn’t going to be easy for Liverpool to sign Kerkez. The Hungarian has interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal and it could result in a bidding war to see who gets to sign the left-back.

If the Reds were to sign him, it would almost certainly be the end of the road for Kostas Tsimikas at Merseyside.

The Greek international has been a reliable deputy to Robertson but that’s how far his ceiling goes.

Let’s wait and hope that Liverpool secure the signing of Milos Kerkez. It is an important decision and only time will tell how this pans out.