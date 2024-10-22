Liverpool get clear signal, prepared to bid to sign £83million star – Report

We may see Liverpool make a mega shake-up to their attacking department next summer. Mohamed Salah has been the talismanic figure for the Reds over the years but his time at Anfield is seemingly coming to an end.

The forward currently just has more than six months left on his current contract and he has even admitted recently that this could be his last year at the club.

News – Liverpool prepared to accept £25m asking fee to sign playmaker – Report

So, if the Egyptian were to leave the club ahead of next season then the Merseysiders will have to sign a top-class replacement for him.

Now, German outlet, Bild, states that Liverpool have set their sights on signing Borussia Dortmund star, Jamie Gittens, to replace Salah and are prepared to make a ‘strong’ bid to acquire his service.

BVB recently extended the 20-year-old’s contract until 2028 and that is a clear signal to the player’s potential suitors like Liverpool that the German giants don’t want to let their star man leave just yet.

However, Nuri Sahin’s side could change their stance and sell the Englishman next year if they receive an offer of around £83m[€100m].

The report says that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on hiring Gittens and have been watching his performances regularly at the moment. Therefore, Arne Slot’s side will have to beat the London clubs to get any potential deal done for their key target.

In five starts in all competitions this season, Gittens has made seven goal contributions thus far. The forward is a left-winger by traits but the Merseysiders need a right-winger if Salah eventually leaves the club.

Hence, although Gittens is a talented player, he wouldn’t be the right option to replace the Egyptian and having already got Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa, Liverpool don’t need to invest more to add depth in the LW position.

Have your say – Should Liverpool spend big to lure Jamie Gittens?