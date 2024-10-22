Report – Liverpool to advance work for signings, want £308,000 a year midfielder

After being appointed as the new manager of Liverpool in the summer, Arne Slot didn’t make many new additions to strengthen the pre-existing squad.

However, it was clear that the Reds were keen on signing a new midfielder and Martin Zubimendi emerged as their primary option. But they eventually failed to strengthen the engine room before the deadline.

News – Report – Liverpool want to secure signing of £40million+ fullback

Now, on TBR Football, journalist, Graeme Bailey, claims that the Anfield side are expected to advance the groundwork to make new signings in January and are willing to finally hire a new midfielder.

Roma starlet, Niccolo Pisilli, is on the radar of Liverpool and they are keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop next year.

The 20-year-old currently earns around £308,000 per annum in salary at Stadio Olimpico and he will enter the final 18 months of his existing deal at the turn of the new year.

So, if Giallorossi do not extend his stay by signing a new deal, they might be open to letting him leave in January or next summer to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Pisilli is predominantly a CM but is also capable of playing in the No.10 role. The youngster has made three starts for Roma in Serie A thus far this term and scored his first goal in the 2-1 victory over Venezia last month.

Moreover, despite playing very little senior football in his career, Pisilli was called up by Italy manager, Luciano Spaletti, in the last international break to play and he made his debut for the Azzurri against the Netherlands in a Nations League encounter.

In your opinion, should Liverpool sign Niccolo Pisilli to strengthen the midfield?