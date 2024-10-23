Report – Star now ready to agree £22.8million terms with Liverpool

Liverpool are prepared to agree a new deal with club captain, Virgil van Dijk, who has already confirmed that he is in talks over a renewal.

Now, even the figures and the duration of the new contract that the Dutch international wants have also been revealed.

The 33-year-old central defender’s current contract is due to expire in June next year and he takes home a salary of £220,000 a week.

As per TEAMtalk, on top of the present terms, Virgil van Dijk is ready to sign a two year deal with Liverpool and wants the current wages to remain unchanged.

If the Reds meet his demands then they will be securing a contract that will make the Oranje star earn £22.8million until 2027. The news source have mentioned that the Anfield side could offer him a one year deal until 2026 with an option for extension for a further year.

Van Dijk is still one of the best central defenders in the world and in all honesty, he has been our best player in the current campaign and without a shadow of a doubt, deserves a pay rise.

So, it should be a no brainer for Liverpool to hand him a new deal if he is happy to stay at the same salary.

Even at this age, Virgil has not lost his pace and is arguably the strongest defender around. Not to forget, his ability to pass the ball from distance is another weapon that Arne Slot has benefited from.

Paolo Maldini retired in his 40s and like the Italian and AC Milan legend, Van Dijk has what it takes to perform at the highest level even in his late 30s. Let’s hope the new deal is sealed soon.