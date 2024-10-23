Three changes – Liverpool strongest 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Leipzig

Liverpool are set to take on RB Leipzig in what could prove to be a very tricky fixture in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga club are never an easy opposition to face and Arne Slot will be aware of the same ahead of the game.

With a perfect record in the Champions League so far and a near-perfect record in the Premier League, Liverpool are flying high but all it takes is one defeat to change the picture and that is not what fans want to see.

Slot has decisions to make from the 21-man squad he is taking to Leipzig with him, and here is how we think the Dutch coach can set Liverpool up, with three changes in the starting XI from the team that started against Chelsea.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Leipzig

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to continue in goal with Alisson Becker still injured. The defence at Liverpool is fairly sorted with Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the centre and Andy Robertson from the left.

Ryan Gravenberch is expected to retain his place in holding midfield with Alexis Mac Allister coming into the team to partner with him.

However, the Argentinian would not replace Curtis Jones but rather, Dominik Szoboszlai, with the Englishman pushing up into the number 10 role after his MOTM display during the weekend.

From the left, the musical chairs are set to continue with Luis Diaz walking into the starting XI at the expense of Cody Gakpo.

Mohamed Salah is nailed on to start from the right. Through the middle, Darwin Nunez is expected to start ahead of Diogo Jota, who is out injured at the moment.

The likes of Gakpo, Szoboszlai and others should get the chance off the bench in the second half depending on the state of the game.