Winning bidder revealed as Liverpool close in on £90million a year agreement – Report

Following a successful nine-year spell under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have enjoyed a promising start under new manager, Arne Slot, this season.

They are currently at the summit of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games and have also been excellent in Europe’s elite club competition, winning both of their matches in this tournament.

Liverpool have only lost one game thus far this term in all competitions and have won 10 out of 11 games. Hence, Slot has now become the first Liverpool manager ever to win 10 out of his first 11 games.

Meanwhile, along with performing excellently on the pitch, the Merseysiders have been doing well off it as well. FC Business Magazine states that Liverpool are closing in on finalising a mega record-breaking deal.

Liverpool recently conducted a tender process to choose their next kit sponsor – which is Nike at the moment – and following this process, Adidas has been identified as the winning bidder.

The new agreement could see Liverpool pocketing £90m-a-year – which is a Premier League record equal to what Manchester United currently receive from the same company. The new five-year deal will run from 2025/26 to 2029/30.

Nike became Liverpool’s kit sponsor back in the 2020/21 season taking over from New Balance and the Anfield club have been earning around £30m-a-year from this deal.

So, the new agreement would help Liverpool earn significantly more. Nike and Puma also took part in the bidding process but Adidas eventually managed to win.

Liverpool fans remember the famous three-stripe Adidas kits when Rafael Benitez was in charge of the club. They’ll be hoping to see kits way better than the current Nike ones.