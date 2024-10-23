‘He wants’ – £58million player prepared to secure Liverpool exit to join club – Expert

Speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future continues to swirl around as his current contract with Liverpool will expire at the end of this campaign.

So, if the situation doesn’t change before the turn of the new year then the player can agree on a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in January.

Real Madrid are said to be keen on signing the 26-year-old for free as they are looking to reinforce the RB position following Dani Carvajal’s serious knee injury.

However, it was reported earlier this month that the La Liga giants aren’t actively aiming to hire Alexander-Arnold and the Reds have been moving to agree fresh terms with him.

Now, on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mick Brown, reports a contrasting story and says that Alexander-Arnold has been tempted by the possibility of joining Los Blancos and ‘he wants’ to move there.

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, already knows Trent having spent time at Merseyside with Everton and there is a ‘very strong possibility’ that the Liverpool star will eventually sign for the record European Champions in 2025. Brown said:

“I’m told he (Trent) wants to go to Madrid. From the player’s point of view, a move to Real Madrid will always appeal”

“The manager there already knows him from his days on Merseyside. And if his contract situation is such that it allows him to explore a deal in January, I’ve heard there’s a very strong possibility that move will happen.”

Losing a £58m-rated player for free at this stage of his career will be a big blow for Liverpool financially and from the football side of things as he is one of the best right-backs in the world.

Therefore, if the Merseysiders eventually fail to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold then a proper top-class replacement will be needed next year.

Liverpool still have time on their hands to find a way to agree on fresh terms with Trent and they must do everything in their power to keep him away from Madrid as replacing a player of his qualities won’t be easy.