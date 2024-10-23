Player ready to sign for Liverpool – Reds aim for under £70m deal

Liverpool might have made a brilliant start to the season but they will know at the back of their minds that they did not have the best transfer windows back in the summer.

The Reds did not do much business despite the team needing bolstering. One position that the Reds desperately need reinforcement in is center-back.

News – ‘He wants’ – £58million player prepared to secure Liverpool exit to join club – Expert

For now, due to the unbreakable partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool are sailing smoothly but an injury to either one of them could prove to be the trigger to derailing this team.

The fact that Liverpool have failed to reinforce the CB position for two successive summers does not make for good reading and it looks like Michael Edwards is working behind the scenes to ensure the same does not happen for the third continuous time.

As per Football Insider, one player that Liverpool have identified as a potential central defensive reinforcement is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and he is willing to secure the transfer to Anfield should the opportunity come knocking.

As per the report, the English international has told his friends that he would love the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

Guehi has grown from strength to strength in recent seasons and would want to get away from what is proving to be a difficult season for Crystal Palace.

One of the lone shining lights for England in the recently concluded Euros, his defensive performances ensured that the Three Lions didn’t miss the services of Harry Maguire. It remains to be seen how he performs under Thomas Tuchel.

Currently earning around £2.6million a year, Guehi would prove to be great business for Liverpool, who reportedly aim to secure him for under £70m considering his deal expires in 2026.

A top-class center-back, the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old and let’s wait and see if he wears a Reds jersey any time soon.