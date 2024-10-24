Liverpool willing to bid to sign £75m Brazilian as club now agrees to sell – Report

Liverpool have been extensively linked to few players in recent times. In terms of transfer targets, their work behind the scenes never reaches the media spotlight but one player who has in recent times is Rodrygo.

The Reds’ interest in the Brazilian superstar winger is well-documented.

The Real Madrid forward has gone under the radar due to the presence of players like Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham also in the team.

Liverpool are looking to take this opportunity and snap up Rodrygo from Madrid who once Salah leaves can be the star attacker at the club. The fact that he also plays on the right wing helps.

Now, as per Fichajes, Liverpool are willing to submit a significant bid to sign the talented South American winger in the coming transfer window(s).

Valued at around £75m, he would represent a significant investment for the Anfield club but he might be worth it.

As per the report, the most crucial aspect is the fact that Real Madrid have now reached a stage where they agree to sell Rodrygo. Until now, the Spanish giants have maintained that the door is completely shut but that no longer seems to be the case.

When you have a team full of superstars, almost all of them are vying for the same position, one of them is set to feel hard done by and the feeling is that at Real Madrid, Rodrygo is unlikely to get the recognition he deserves.

What this means then is that Slot has a glorious chance to sign a superstar who can define a decade at Merseyside, much like Salah has over the years. Let’s wait and see if Liverpool manage to sign Rodrygo from Madrid in the near future.