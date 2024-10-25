Liverpool ‘seriously’ plan move to finally sign £68m star – Club fear they’ll lose him

Liverpool continue to shine under new manager, Arne Slot, this season and are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games.

Moreover, after defeating RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, the Reds have now won all three games in the competition and are joint top in the league with fellow English club, Aston Villa.

So, Liverpool already have a pretty strong squad and the Merseysiders have seemingly started planning to add depth to the squad next year with signing a new attacker on their agenda.

It was reported in the summer that Liverpool were interested in hiring Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and the player was ready to move to Anfield. But, Slot’s side eventually opted not to formalize their interest before the deadline.

Now, GiveMeSport states that Liverpool are ‘seriously’ considering making a move to finally sign the 26-year-old and Crystal Palace are fearful that they may lose their star man soon if they continue to struggle this season.

The forward has a £68m release clause in his current deal and the clause will become active next summer.

After displaying impressive performances last term, Eze was selected to play for England an the European Championships. However, he has had a dire start to this campaign, scoring a solitary goal in eight Premier League appearances.

The Eagles are currently languishing 18th in the table and haven’t won a game thus far, losing five matches.

Eze likes to play in the CAM role and is also efficient in the LW position. Hence, if Liverpool decide to purchase him then he would be able to support Dominik Szoboszlai.

If he continues to struggle throughout this season then it would be risky to sign him by splashing a hefty £68m fee next summer. What do you think?