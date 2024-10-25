Liverpool submit huge offer to sign deal with £10million a year star – Report

Liverpool have made a start to the season that they wouldn’t have even imagined in their dreams. Arne Slot has made the transition from Jurgen Klopp looks like literally nothing happened at Anfield over the summer.

Just one loss so far came in that unfortunate 1-0 result at home to Nottingham Forest.

News – Liverpool ‘seriously’ plan move to finally sign £68m star – Club fear they’ll lose him

Away from home, the Reds have been perfect. Despite all this, there is this lingering tension at the Merseyside club considering the situations of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Of the three, the biggest pinch that Liverpool would feel is if they fail to renew the deal of Trent Alexander-Arnold and he leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season. It is a realistic possibility considering Real Madrid’s interest.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool have submitted a huge offer to sign a new contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold but could be fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club with Real Madrid constantly knocking.

With the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid understand the necessity to sign a new right-back. Their only other option along with Trent is Pedro Porro, the Tottenham defensive star. However, with a contract until 2028, he is set to be so much more expensive.

Trent currently earns around £10million a year at Liverpool. Should he agree to sign a new deal, surely, the Reds will be making a significant financial offer for a player who is vice-captain and in the line waiting to be the captain.

However, if Liverpool can go 10 steps, Real, with their financial pull can go 100 steps.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can use the player’s affection for the club to get him to convince him to sign a new contract.