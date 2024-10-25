Liverpool backed to agree signing of £80million player, who wants Anfield move

Arne Slot currently has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as the centre-back options.

Quansah started the opening Premier League encounter versus Ipswich Town in the Premier League but after being taken off at the interval in that game, he hasn’t featured a single minute for Liverpool in the league or the Champions League. So, it seems Slot hasn’t been impressed by him thus far.

News – Liverpool concretely move to sign star with £21m five-year deal being prepared – Report

Moreover, Joe Gomez was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer and has been playing as a squad player thus far this term. Therefore, his long-term future at the club is currently uncertain.

On the other hand, Van Dijk has entered the final few months of his current contract hence, the Reds are currently at risk of losing him for free next summer.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mike Brown, says that Liverpool are planning to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for Van Dijk – who is set to turn 34 next year – and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is their primary option.

Brown backs the Merseysiders to sign the Englishman and says that the player has the necessary qualities to fit into Slot’s system. He said:

“Liverpool are, from what I’ve heard, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make a move next summer. With the Van Dijk situation there as well, they’re looking at Guehi as a potential replacement”.

“If he doesn’t sign a new contract there, they’ll be in desperate need of a top player there and I think Guehi definitely fits that bill.”

It has recently been reported that Guehi is open to moving to Anfield and the Reds will have to splash around £80m to hire him. However, considering the player will enter the final year of his current contract next summer, the price looks a bit steep.

There is nothing much more to say about Guehi’s qualities as he has already proven his worth in the Premier League and has established himself as a key player for England.