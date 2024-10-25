Report – Liverpool lead to finally secure signing of £100million+ player

Back in the summer, it increasingly looked like Liverpool were set to lose Luis Diaz.

Transfer links were flying left, right and center for the Colombian but he eventually ended up staying at Anfield and since then, things have turned out really well for him.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of £80million player, who wants Anfield move

Although Arne Slot has fairly rotated starts between Cody Gakpo and Diaz, the latter has been the first choice at least in the initial parts of the season. Along with Salah, the 27-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season.

One player that Liverpool were linked with back in the summer was Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is widely regarded as one of the best left-wingers in Europe and was identified as a target by the Merseyside club.

Now, as per TBR Football, Liverpool lead the race to finally secure the signing of the talented left winger. Arsenal are one more club interested in his signature and it could be a matter of time before Khvicha makes the transfer to a top European club.

Napoli will surely demand in excess of £100m to part ways with him. With four goals and two assists in eight games across all competitions this season, Khvicha has made a solid if not spectacular start to the new campaign.

Antonio Conte is bound to improve the Georgian’s overall game with time and a season under the Italian manager will do him the world of good. Napoli are unlikely to sanction a sale for him during January, realistically speaking.

It all comes down to how much Liverpool offer and if they can convince Napoli to part ways with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he will be an excellent addition.

Let’s wait and see how the saga pans out.