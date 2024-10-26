£40,000 a week player ready to agree Liverpool move – Journalist

Liverpool have been in exceptional form under Arne Slot so far this season. They have dropped points in just one solitary game so far – a loss to Nottingham Forest at home. Otherwise, their record has been impeccable.

Despite having had quite a quiet transfer window back in the summer with Federico Chiesa being their only arrival of the summer, Liverpool have quietly gone about their business and established themselves as serious contenders for trophies.

Michael Edwards however seems to be working behind the scenes to ensure that the Anfield side get their preferred transfer targets in upcoming transfer windows.

One player that Liverpool have been linked with extensively is Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Omar Marmoush.

Now, as per Florian Plettenberg, the talented Egyptian forward would immediately agree Liverpool move should they make a suitable offer. The reporter calls the Reds’ interest real and labels the transfer a serious possibility.

10 goals and 7assists in just 11 games across all competitions are frankly ridiculous stats. It shows that 25-year-old Marmoush is at the top of his game and this is the perfect time for a club like Liverpool to try and sign him.

Omar Marmoush currently earns around £40,000 a week on his current contract with the Bundesliga club. Should Liverpool offer him a contract, he would surely be offered somewhere close to double that, making this move financially appealing too.

Marmoush looks like a serious talent and Liverpool are no stranger to having an Egyptian in their forward line. The more you think about it, this feels like a match made in heaven and let’s wait and see how it pans out.