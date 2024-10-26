Report – £83.3m CB could end up securing Liverpool move

Signing a new center-back should be a priority for Liverpool in the upcoming summer. With the current squad looking rather thin in that particular position, the Reds will need to understand the need to find a new CB in the market.

In the current squad, the hierarchy is very clear. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the first-choice pairing for central defense.

Jarrel Quansah, the young Englishman provides backup to both players. Joe Gomez is an emergency option.

It is also worth noting that Virgil van Dijk’s contract expires at the end of the season. The captain might end up signing a new contract with the club, however as of now, him leaving at the end of the season is very much an open possibility.

Now, as per Nossopalmeiras, Palmeiras wonderkid Vitor Reis could end up securing a transfer to Liverpool amid interest from many other European clubs. The Reds are very interested in bringing him to Anfield in the near future.

Palmeiras rate Reis very highly, as evidenced by the £83.3m release clause in his contract. The Brazilian club has a tradition of producing incredible talents for European clubs and Vitor Reis is the latest from the production line.

Reis is very young and a move to England could come with certain adaptation issues.

The Brazilian will have to find a way to adapt quickly to Liverpool and Arne Slot will surely have a plan to ease him into the setup at Anfield.

It remains to be seen how much Palmeiras agree to sell Vitor Reis for. It is highly unlikely that Liverpool trigger his release clause. For the latest updates, watch this space.