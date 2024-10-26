After Anfield proposal – £126m star would be ready to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool’s desire to strengthen the midfield department isn’t anything new as they attempted to do that by signing Martin Zubimendi in the summer window.

But, the Spaniard eventually opted to stay at his boyhood club. It has been suggested that the Reds still want a new midfielder and could look to hire one next year.

We covered a Portuguese story earlier this month that stated that Liverpool are seriously considering signing SL Benfica ace, Orkun Kokcu, and they have already made a proposal to lure him to Anfield.

Now, speaking on Record, the player’s father, Halis Kokcu, has said that the Reds’ boss, Arne Slot, helped his son a lot to develop during their time together at Feyenoord hence they have a very good relationship with the Dutch boss.

Therefore, the midfielder would be ready to sign for Liverpool. When asked about the possibility of his son joining the Anfield club, Halis said:

“Arne is a good friend of ours. He has been through a lot of things with Orkun. Yes, why not? It’s possible.”

Kokcu has a £126m release clause in his current contract, which is due to expire in 2028. So, the Eagles are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation if they are forced to sell him in 2025.

The 23-year-old likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot but is also capable of playing in the box-to-box role. He has had a productive start to this campaign, scoring four goals and registering three assists in eight starts in the Champions League and Liga Portugal.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are Slot’s preferred options to deploy in the midfield pivot position and Curtis Jones has been used to give the two a breather.

Wataru Endo has mainly been a bench warmer and if he continues to remain on the periphery, it would be the right decision to offload him. Should Liverpool sign Kokcu to reinforce the midfield?