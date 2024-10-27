4-2-3-1 – Liverpool strongest starting line-up to face Arsenal

Liverpool have made an incredible start to the Premier League season so far with just one loss against their name.

They sit atop the standings and against Chelsea last weekend, the Reds showed that they could do it against the big teams too.

However, arguably their biggest test of the summer is the team they will have to face tonight. Arsenal, despite their injury and suspension woes, continue to be one of the best sides in the world and Liverpool will not find it easy at the Emirates.

Arne Slot’s time at Liverpool and the ceiling that they can attain will be determined by games like this. It is for this reason that the jury is still out on the Reds and they will be keen to put on a statement display against the Gunners.

With all this in mind, it’s time to take a look at how we think Arne Slot can set Liverpool up against Arsenal in the Premier League. We think the Dutch coach will make three changes from the XI that started against RB Leipzig midweek.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to continue in goal, with Alisson Becker still recovering from injury. The back four picks itself, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as the full-backs on the right and left respectively, and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate forming a daunting centre-back pairing.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to operate as the holding 6s on the night. Curtis Jones, after an impressive display against Chelsea last week could replace Dominik Szoboszlai as the #10.

After two successive starts, Cody Gakpo, in Slot’s rotation policy, should return to the bench with Luis Diaz returning to the XI. Mohamed Salah is nailed on to start from the right. In the absence of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez is likely to continue as the number nine.

Ultimately, it all boils down to moments and in such big games, the side that takes their chances better is more likely to end on the winning side. Here is how Liverpool could line up against Arsenal: