£80m star prepared to seal move to Liverpool – Reds have the edge

Liverpool will have to dive into the market next year to sign a top-class replacement for Mohamed Salah if they fail to hold of the Egyptian.

The 32-year-old has only eight months left on his current contract and the player previously admitted that this could be his last season at Anfield.

Now, Anfield Watch reports that Liverpool have started making a shortlist of names as a potential replacement for Salah and have included West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus, in it.

The player has grown frustrated at the Hammers with the lack of progress this campaign and their failure to add top-class new signings in the summer.

Therefore, the Ghanaian wants to leave the London Stadium and has asked his representatives to open talks with the Merseysiders over a potential move in 2025.

Liverpool have the edge to lure Kudus as they recently hired John Heitinga as the new assistant coach and the duo previously worked together at Ajax and the Hammers. The forward even praised his former coach as the best trainer at the Eredivisie giants.

It was reported in the summer that Kudus is valued at around £80m but AW says that he has a £85m release clause in his current deal and that will become active at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old is an extremely versatile player as he is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline, moreover, he can provide cover in the CAM role if needed.

Kudus has started this term slowly but has scored two goals in the last two Premier League encounters against Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town.

