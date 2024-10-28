Report – Liverpool intent on finally signing £67million attacker

Liverpool have been in red hot form under new manager, Arne Slot, this campaign, winning 11 out of 13 games in all competitions and losing only one.

Although they have now dropped down to second position in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last night, the Reds are only one point behind table-topper Manchester City and are currently on course to challenge on all fronts this campaign.

In the meantime, Liverpool have started looking at options in the market to beef up the squad and are now willing to hire a new No.10 to provide competition for Dominik Szoboszlai.

It was reported in the summer that Liverpool were interested in Real Madrid star, Arda Guler, and were ready to table an offer to lure him to Anfield. However, the Los Blancos eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Now, Caught Offside states that Real Madrid considered Guler untouchable in the summer but, his situation has changed completely this season following Endrick and Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

He has made only three starts in La Liga thus far this term and hasn’t commenced a game yet in the UEFA Champions League.

Therefore, they could be open to cashing-in on him in 2025 and Liverpool are ready to finally sign the 19-year-old if he becomes available.

The former Fenerbahce attacker has a contract until 2029 with Real Madrid hence they are in a strong position to demand a hefty fee to sell the highly talented youngster and reportedly want around £67m.

CO states that Liverpool aren’t the only club looking at Guler as Arsenal are also interested in hiring him next year.

The Bernabeu star is a CAM by traits but is also comfortable in the right-wing position. Arda Guler is deemed one of the most talented young players in Europe so if Liverpool can purchase him then that would be a great acquisition.