Liverpool now want to sign £254,800 a year player to replace superstar – Report

France have been making it a habit to produce high-quality central defenders continually over a period of time.

The Les Blues are one of the most blessed teams in the world in this regard and one look at their roster in recent seasons tells you just how many high-quality center-backs they have.

News – Report – Liverpool intent on finally signing £67million attacker

Raphael Varane, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Samuel Umtiti, Wesley Fofana, Loic Bade, Jean-Clair Todibo, Lucas Hernandez, Leny Yoro… – the list just keeps going on and on. France is so blessed in this department that someone as good as Aymeric Laporte could never get a national cap and had to switch allegiances to Spain.

The Reds have now set their sights on yet another up-and-coming French central defender. As per TBR Football, Liverpool now want to sign Nantes center-back Nathan Zeze as a potential long term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk in the future.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both been in attendance to watch Zeze in recent weeks with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolves also having scouted the talented teenager some time ago.

Van Dijk’s current contract with the Merseysiders expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club. As good as the Dutchman has been over the years at Anfield, he is 33 and might consider this the best time to explore a new adventure.

Zeze, who is naturally left-footed, has made a name for himself playing in Ligue 1. He has represented France at the U-17 and U-18 levels and at just 19, he is still very young and at an age where any team can sign him and mould him into the player that he can become.

The teenager currently earns around £254,800 a year at Nantes. There is no doubt that should Nathan Zeze make the transfer to Liverpool any time in the future, the Reds are bound to offer him a much better-paid contract. He would also be the only left-footed central defender at the club, as things stand.

At 19, Zeze is far from the finished product. However, even if Van Dijk was to sign a new deal, signing the Frenchman now and letting him learn from the Dutch captain and Ibrahima Konate could do him the world of good. Let’s wait and see if Liverpool pulls the trigger on his signing.