£67million play breaker backed to secure move to Liverpool

Liverpool’s search for a new number six in the summer was well documented. The Reds were keen on signing Real Sociedad midfield star Martin Zubimendi and made a concrete attempt but the player chose to prioritize his attachment to the Basque club over securing a high-profile transfer.

Considering Real Sociedad’s horrible start to the new La Liga season, Zubimendi might already be feeling bad about the fact that he turned down a Premier League move. One isn’t very sure if Liverpool will return with an offer for the Spaniard in the future.

One player who has been backed with a possible move to Liverpool among other Premier League clubs is Sporting CP star, Morten Hjulmand. The Dane is a classy number six who operates as a play-breaker and has the aptitude and the talent to play for a top European club.

Newly appointed Denmark manager, Brian Riemer, certainly agrees and has tipped Hjulmand for a big move. As quoted by O Jogo, here is what he had to say:

“I spent two years in the Premier League and I think he has the necessary qualities to play for the six/seven best clubs in the English league. Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City – at a certain point in his career, I believe he will arrive at one of these teams.”

Back in the summer, Morten Hjulmand was heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool’s arch-rivals, Manchester United, and it was revealed that Sporting CP were asking for his £67m release clause to be paid in full. Clearly, the Portuguese club recognized his talent.

The transfer to Manchester United never transpired and it remains to be seen if when Liverpool knocks on the door, Sporting CP show any signs of budging from their stance. Considering just how good Hjulmand has been, there is no need for them to do that.

Despite the impressive performances, Ryan Gravenberch is not a natural play-breaker. Liverpool need to sign such a player on priority and the 25-year-old Dane perfectly fits the bill.

Let’s wait and see how this particular transfer saga pans out.