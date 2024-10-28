Journalist – Liverpool are able to agree £100million signing of playmaker

Liverpool are well-stocked in their LW position as they already have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

However, Gakpo has been inconsistent thus far this season and hasn’t been able to put his name on the scoresheet in the Premier League and the Champions League. Moreover, Chiesa hasn’t been able to stay fit after joining the club from Juventus in the summer.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool are willing to sign Napoli ace, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, to strengthen the attack and they are leading the race to secure his service.

The Azzurri always slap a big price tag on their star player’s head to fend off potential suitors and reportedly want at least £100m for the Georgian international.

Now, on RTK, transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, says that Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Kvaratskhelia’s contract situation with Napoli and the Reds are one of the few clubs – who would be able to agree his signing. Bailey said:

“Kvaratskhelia, obviously Liverpool are one of the many clubs who are keeping close tabs on his contract talks,”

“Liverpool have cemented those good Georgian links with the Mamardashvili deal and every big club in Europe is going to be in the mix if he does become available. There are less than 10 teams who can afford him and Liverpool are one of them.”

Kvaratskhelia has proven his worth in the Serie A, helping his side win the Scudetto (2022-23). He likes to play on the left flank but is also efficient in the secondary striker’s role.

So, the 23-year-old would be an upgrade to Gakpo if the Merseysiders lure him next year. However, the Reds will find themselves in a need to hire a new top-class right-winger next year if they eventually part ways with Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Hence, it remains to be seen what Liverpool decide to do to strengthen the offense next year. Have your say – Should Liverpool spend £100m to sign Kvaratskhelia?