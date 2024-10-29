Star rejects multiple Liverpool offers, in advanced talks to join club, not Madrid – Report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in top class form under new manager, Arne Slot, and we have never seen him that brilliant defensively in his career.

However, the scary part is that his career at Anfield may come to an end after the current campaign with the expiry of his contract due in June 2025.

The Reds are trying hard to convince the versatile star to stay but reports in Spain indicate that he wants to leave next year.

As per today’s edition of Diario Sport, Trent has already rejected ‘several offers’ to renew his contract with Liverpool, the club ‘he owes everything’ to. His intention is to depart and the offers are not lacking at the moment.

Real Madrid have been interested in luring the 26-year-old right back to replace Dani Carvajal but they are not the only ones.

Sport cite reports in Spain and claim that the last to knock on his door are French champions, PSG, who have contacted Trent and are in advanced talks to sign him from Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain already have one of the best fullbacks in the world in the form of Moroccan international, Achraf Hakimi, but the Atlas Lions star’s current deal at the Parc de Princes will expire in 2026.

Trent has won it all with Liverpool and in all fairness, PSG should not be an attractive destination considering the Ligue 1 is not competitive and is not even in the lime light.

Losing a multi-million pound asset, who is in his peak years, for absolutely nothing will be a huge blow for the Reds. Should he leave, Alexander-Arnold might be remembered like Owen and McManaman and not as a club legend. What do you think?