Liverpool prepared to bid £58.3million to sign £66.7million+ player – Report

Liverpool and Real Madrid seem to be two clubs who are set to be linked with one and another for the good or the worse in the transfer market in the coming months, considering which side of the transfer battle you lie on.

Of course, the biggest transfer saga of all without doubt is the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English defender’s contract at Anfield expires in 2025 and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, amid impending interest from Real Madrid.

As per TDF, Liverpool have set sights on signing Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler. One of the most talented young players going around in Europe at the moment, the Turkish midfield maestro’s ceiling is sky-high but there is almost no chance that he will achieve the same in the Spanish capital.

The report claims that Liverpool are willing to spend £58.3m to sign the player from Real Madrid but the Spanish giants have made it clear that they will demand more than £66.7m even to consider a sale for a player whose value is only set to skyrocket.

Real Madrid have made one too many Galacticos signings to give youngsters an opportunity to thrive.

When players like Rodrygo are struggling to make a name for themselves at the club, there is very little chance for the likes of Guler or Endrick to become the superstars that they are otherwise destined to be.

Guler’s talent needs no introduction. Everyone saw just what he was capable of in the recently concluded European championship back in the summer when he led the dark horses of the tournament in what was quite a deep run before eventually losing out to Portugal.

The Turkish attacking midfielder, should he make the transfer to Liverpool, would be an excellent addition at the club.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool convince Real Madrid to sell Arda Guler and let’s wait and see how this transfer saga pans out.