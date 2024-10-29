Report – Liverpool have funds to secure £33million January signing

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the years, helping his side win the Premier League, Champions League and several other major competitions.

However, the 26-year-old’s long-term future at Anfield is currently uncertain as his current contract will expire at the end of this campaign.

News – Trent rejects multiple Liverpool offers, in advanced talks to join club, not Madrid – Report

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, it was thought that the Merseysiders would accelerate their efforts to tie the defender down to a new deal. But, we are almost in November and nothing has been agreed yet between the two parties.

Now, TBR Football states that the six-time European champions believe they’ll keep Alexander-Arnold at the club beyond this term by agreeing on fresh terms with him.

Still, simultaneously, Liverpool are lining up a potential replacement if Trent e leaves the club with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong on their wish-list.

The Reds’ scouts were present to watch the Dutchman in action against Werder Bremen over the weekend. Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Frimpong as Real Madrid are also in this race and they scouted him in that game as well.

The Los Blancos are willing to sign a new right-back next year and Alexander-Arnold is one of their potential targets but Frimpong is on their radar as well.

The report says after remaining quiet in the summer transfer window, Liverpool have funds to spend in January with the Leverkusen star valued at around £33m.

The 23-year-old is an attacking RB and usually plays in the RWB position for Leverkusen but is also comfortable in the right-wing role. He enjoyed great success at the Bay Arena last term winning the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal, moreover, he lifted the German Super Cup in the summer.

The Oranje star has now secured his place for the Netherlands under Ronald Koeman. Have your say – Should Liverpool sign Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?