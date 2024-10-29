Serious Liverpool plot strategic move to sign £60m-£70m star – Report

Liverpool have a situation to handle in defense sooner rather than later. For two successive summers, the Reds have failed to sign a new central defender and currently, they’ll be short of options in that department, should injuries occur.

Their first-choice pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is as good as they come. The duo are solid at the back and Arne Slot tends to start them in every single game.

News – Liverpool prepared to bid £58.3million to sign £66.7million+ player – Report

He does have Jarrel Quansah available as a backup, although he is not yet at the same level.

That said, Slot will know that the the Reds are one injury away from losing their defensive solidity and will want to address this situation in the upcoming transfer window[s].

As per TeamTalk, Liverpool are serious in their pursuit of a strategic move for Nottingham Forest defender, Murillo. The report mentions that the defender has ‘forcefully’ entered the English club’s plans and they plan on monitoring him until the end of the season before making a call.

The report mentions that Chelsea are expected to provide competition to Liverpool for the signature of the talented Brazilian defender. However, the Blues seem to be a name thrown in the ring for almost every other transfer target out there, making one question the reliability.

Murillo is a classic throwback to an old-school defender. The 22-year-old embodies no-nonsense defending, and at times, he is almost impossible to get past. He uses his extremely well-built physicality to overwhelm opposition attackers.

If paired with a ball-playing defender, Murillo could be a great weapon for top European clubs. At 22, there is also enough time to work on his game and make him better at other aspects that are necessary in the modern game, other than just defending.

Should Liverpool want to sign Murillo, the report mentions that it could cost them somewhere in the region of £60m-£70m. That is quite a significant transfer fee for a relatively unproven player and let’s wait and see how the Anfield side go about this business.