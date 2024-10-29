£33.4m star may find it hard to say no to Liverpool move – Report

In the summer, the Reds decided to bolster the frontline by signing a new winger. Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon emerged as a serious option.

Additionally, an Italian outlet, Corriere Torino, stated that the Liverpool ‘really like’ Juventus starlet, Kenan Yildiz, and they wanted to hire him – who was valued at around £33.4m[€40m] at the time.

News – Report – Liverpool have funds to secure £33million January signing

However, they eventually failed to sign either of them before the deadline. Instead, Arne Slot purchased Federico Chiesa from the Italian giants to bolster the attack, but the Italian has hardly featured for the club.

Since then, Juventus have agreed fresh terms with Yildiz and have increased his salary from €300,000-a-year to over €1m-a-year – which is still very low at around £16,000-a-week.

Now, Caught Offside report that Liverpool are still interested in the 19-year-old and have been monitoring his development at the Old Lady of Turin.

Liverpool plan to purchase a new top-quality attacker if Mohamed Salah eventually leaves the club next summer. The forward has entered the final few months of his existing deal and Saudi Arabia is said to be his potential next destination if he were to leave Anfield.

The report says Yildiz has a contract until 2029 with Juventus, so it won’t be easy for Liverpool to hire him, however, the player may find it hard to say no if he receives a concrete offer from a big Premier League club like the Merseysiders.

CO say that Arsenal are also interested in luring Yildiz hence Liverpool may face tough competition to hire his services.

The Turkish international usually plays on the left flank for Juventus but can also be deployed in the center-forward position. In the current campaign, so far, he has made four goal contributions in seven Serie A starts for the Bianconeri.

At the weekend, reigning champions, Inter Milan, were leading 4-2 when Yildiz was introduced and the teenager netted a brilliant brace to equalize for Juve as the game ended 4-4.