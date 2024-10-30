Deal close – Liverpool are set to secure key signing of transfer expert

Liverpool are set to undergo changes in the backroom after they announced the departure of Director of Scouting and Recruitment, Dave Fallows who is leaving after 12 years of service at Anfield.

Understandably, the Reds need to find a replacement and it looks set to secure ex-Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund scout, Markus Pilawa, who is currently a free agent, as per Anfield Watch.

Pilawa is a highly respected figure in footballing circles in Germany, although his time at Bayern wasn’t the most successful.

He was let go by Bavarian sporting CEO, Mex Eberl, not because of his credentials as a scout but because he preferred to have someone he had previously worked with at the job.

However, the scout’s time at Borussia Dortmund is much more acclaimed though, as he was the driving factor behind bringing both Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland to the Bundesliga club. The rest, as they say, is history.

The report explains that Eberl made all the Dortmund players send messages to Haaland to convince him to come to the German club and even got Puma to offer him a lucrative boots deal that the Norwegian used to leverage Nike into an even bigger contract.

Liverpool are undergoing a significant overhaul in backroom staff since last summer when Michael Edwards returned to the club, as per a different report from Anfield Watch but Fallows is set to depart at the end of the year after an incredibly successful tenure at the club.

This is the perfect time to snap Pilawa up for Liverpool. Considering he is a free agent, there isn’t much they need to do other than agree terms with the transfer expert.

The ex-Dortmund scout has a good track record and let’s wait and see how the Reds go about securing his signature.