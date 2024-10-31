Report – Liverpool told £67m+ offer would be accepted for La Liga midfielder

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last night. Except for the one blip against Nottingham Forest and a hard-fought draw against Arsenal at the weekend, the Reds have been perfect.

Liverpool’s impressive performances have caught the attention of the footballing world and they have firmly established under Arne Slot that they are trophy contenders.

The Reds, however, still have some work to do in the transfer window.

Of the many positions where they need a new player, attacking midfield is one such area. Currently, Dominik Szoboszlai is the only natural number 10 in the squad but his attacking returns have left a lot to be desired.

Now, as per Spanish source, Liverpool are among three top European clubs interested in signing Barcelona’s La Masia star Fermin Lopez. PSG and Arsenal are the other club interested in signing the 21-year-old Spanish midfield ace.

As per the report, the Reds have understood that an offer over £67m would be enough to convince Barcelona to sell the talented #10. However, this must be taken with a pinch of salt considering the Catalan club almost never sell this most talented assets.

Fermin broke into the first team at Barcelona out of nowhere last season but has gone on to establish himself as a key part of the team.

He started last week’s 4-1 win against Bayern Munich and provided two assists in the 60-odd minutes he played.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool or any other clubs make a formal bid for Fermin Lopez and if Barcleona agree to sell him. Let’s wait and see how this particular transfer saga plays out.