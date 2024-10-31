Club will officially move for £66.9m star as he turns down Liverpool deal – Report

Liverpool valued Trent Alexander-Arnold at £66.9m in the summer amid Real Madrid’s interest but the Reds have never really had an intention to sell their vice-captain.

As things stand, the Merseysiders may end up losing their prized asset for absolutely nothing as the Los Blancos plan to officially move for his signing.

Two days ago, we covered a story via Sport claiming that the 26-year-old defender has turned down multiple offers from his boyhood club as he wants to leave.

Yesterday, another famous Spanish source in the form of AS have claimed that with the winter transfer window approaching, the European Champions will intensify their efforts to sign Alexander-Arnold.

On January 1, they will be able to officially move and agree a pre-contract with the right back and thus far, everything is going according to plan for Real as Trent has not renewed his deal at Liverpool.

The Madrid based media outlet mention that if Madrid end up failing to sign the England international, who is their favorite, then they will focus on signing Spanish international, Pedro Porro.

The Tottenham Hotspur right back has a contract until 2028 and he is valued at around 45 million euros.

It is hugely surprising that Liverpool have allowed the deals of Trent, Van Dijk and Salah, to enter the last year. The situation could get even worse if they enter the final six months of their contracts, as they will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Hence, ideally, the Anfield club must secure extensions with the trio within the next two months. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.