Liverpool have to agree £50m fee to sign replacement for £350,000 a week star – Report

Despite their impressive form on the pitch, Liverpool will know at the back of their mind that they have huge issues to handle with regard to the squad in the near future.

Sooner rather than later, the Reds will have to sign replacements for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are one of the most in-form teams in Europe. The aforementioned trio are key to Liverpool’s success this season but the worry is that none of the three players might sign a contract extension, with their current deals ending in 2025.

Now, as per TalkSPORT, Liverpool have identified their replacement for Mohamed Salah in the form of Brentford star, Bryan Mbeumo, who has been impressive for the Bees this season. The Reds will have to spend £50m to sign him,

Mbeumo has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League so far this campaign. In nine games in the Premier League so far, the Bees winger has netted eight goals and is in prime position to secure a big move.

The Cameroonian international has taken over the role of the star man for Thomas Frank’s side from Ivan Toney seamlessly. He has ensured that Brentford don’t miss their talisman in attack but this could prove another major exit for the club.

Salah currently earns around £350,000 a week at Liverpool and should Liverpool sign Mbeumo, they might be able to get him for half that wage. On paper, he also looks set to be the perfect replacement for the Egyptian.

The left-footed right winger embodies a lot of the way Salah plays and can also play a more central role than the Egyptian. At 25, he has a huge future in the game and let’s wait and see how it plays out.