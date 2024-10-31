Report – Liverpool prepare deal to sign £50million or £40million+ defender

Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas are the two options Liverpool currently have for the left-back position.

The Scotsman has been the first-choice LB for the Reds over the years and it has remained the same under new manager, Arne Slot. Tsimikas was purchased to deputize Robertson and he hasn’t been able to push the former Hull City man for the first-team spot.

However, Robertson is set to turn 31 next year and TBR Football report that Liverpool have started looking at options to strengthen the left-back position with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez on their radar.

The Reds have been monitoring Ait-Nouri for almost a year, while they have been keeping a close eye on Kerkez’s development. The Merseysiders are preparing a deal to sign one or the other to reinforce the LB position.

The report says that along with Ait-Nouri and Kerkez, Ajax Amsterdam youngster, Jorell Hato, is also on their wish-list but Arsenal are interested in the Dutchman as well.

In the summer, it was reported that Wolves wanted around £50m for the Algerian international. On the other hand, Bournemouth value their prized asset at over £40m.

Wolves have endured a disappointing start to this season, languishing in the relegation zone with two points from nine games. But, Ait-Nouri has been in fine form this term, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

The African’s current contract will expire in 2026 so Gary O’Neil’s side might be open to cashing-in on him next year.

On the other hand, Kerkez has had a promising time at Vitality Stadium after joining the club last year. But, the 20-year-old is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Therefore, Ait-Nouri might be a better choice for Liverpool than Kerkez to strengthen the left side of the defense next year. What do you think?