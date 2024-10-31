Liverpool want to sign £120m star, who wants £300,000 a week contract – Report

Liverpool didn’t make many new signings in the summer as Federico Chiesa was the only new arrival. They also purchased Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but he is set to join the club ahead of next campaign.

However, it is always necessary to continue freshening up the squad to challenge for big silverware consistently. Therefore, they shouldn’t remain quiet in the upcoming transfer windows.

Now, Caught Offside report that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and they have been keeping a close eye on his current situation at the Allianz Arena.

The player will enter the final year of his existing contract at the end of this season so he would be available for a cut-price deal next summer or even leave for free in 2026 if he doesn’t sign an extension.

However, Musiala is one of the best young talents in the world hence he won’t be cheap even if he is available for a cut-price deal and the Bavarian club reportedly want around £120m for him. Moreover, the player has demanding a mammoth salary package of around £300,000-a-week.

CO state that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Musiala as Manchester United and Chelsea are also in this race. PL champions, Manchester City are showing the strongest interest in hiring him.

The 21-year-old likes to play in the CAM role but is also comfortable on the left flank. He has already established himself as an integral part of Bayern and Germany and was named in the Euro 2024 XI.

The midfielder has had a stellar start to this season, making 10 goal contributions in 11 games in all competitions. Have your say – Should Liverpool spend £120m to lure Musiala?