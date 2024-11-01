Liverpool prepare offer close to £59m asking fee for midfield signing – Report

Liverpool have had a dream start to the new season under Arne Slot and will want to build on the same going forward.

The Dutch coach has made the transition from Jurgen Klopp look seamless and except for the one loss against Nottingham Forest, the team looks to be in their best moment.

However, the Reds continue to work towards reinforcing the squad as Michael Edwards knows that it is important to set up for a solid transfer window. They have different positions that would need to reinforce soon.

Among these, one department that they should strengthen is the midfield. As per TDF, Liverpool prepare to offer close to £59m to try and sign Atletico Madrid midfield star, Pablo Barrios, who has become a star under Diego Simeone.

A product of the Atletico Madrid academy, he has broken through and gone on to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. Understandably from someone who plays under Simeone, he is extremely hardworking.

The report claims that although the player has a contract until 2028 and has a release clause of around €100m, Atletico Madrid would be ready to accept somewhere around £59m (€70m) to part ways with him in the near future. TDF state that in the coming months, the Reds plan to make an offer close to the asking fee to get the deal over the line.

Barrios is a versatile presence in the center of the park. He is naturally a central midfielder but can also play in attacking and defensive midfield roles. Pairing him alongside someone in a double pivot would help accentuate his qualities.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about pursuing Pablo Barrios, who was a key member of the La Roja squad that won the Gold medal at the Olympics.

The 21-year-old would be a good addition to the squad at the right price and let’s wait and see how it plays out.