Report – Liverpool intent on signing £126m midfielder, who wants Anfield move

Liverpool have shown in recent times that if they want a player, they don’t mind spending money to bring him in, as long as they are convinced of him. In recent history, Darwin Nunez is one such player who made a big-money move from Benfica.

Now, as per Portuguese outlet Record, Liverpool might be about to break the bank to sign yet another player from Benfica.

It is not a striker however but a midfielder who has a release clause of around £126m in his contract – Orkun Kokcu. His father has already admitted that the player would like to sign for the Anfield side.

With both parties desiring a move, the chances of it happening is quite realistic. Kokcu has made a name for himself both with the national team and playing for the Portuguese club.

The 23-year-old midfielder is quite versatile and can play as a #6, #8 and #10, as the situation demands. He isn’t a natural single pivot but thrives at being deployed with another defensive midfielder as a pairing in a double pivot.

Kokcu has a contract with Benfica until 2028 and the Portuguese club are never a pleasant club to work with. The ball is firmly in their court and it is up to them to decide if they want to budge in negotiations or demand his release clause.

For Liverpool, spending £126m on Kokcu might be ill-advised. As talented as he is, he isn’t worth the price tag.

A case can be made that except for five or six players in the world, no one deserves that kind of a price and Liverpool will know that.

It remains to be seen how Kokcu’s transfer saga pans out. If they sign him at the right price, he would be a good option for the club but Benfica might not agree to a fair price. Only time will tell how this situations plays out.