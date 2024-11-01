£58million star now ready to seal Liverpool exit to sign for club – Ex Villa chief

After coming through the Liverpool youth system, Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as an integral part of his boyhood club’s starting Xl over the years, winning Premier League and Champions League trophies.

The defender remains a key player in new manager Arne Slot’s plan this season. However, his current contract will expire next summer so the Englishman’s long-term future at Anfield is uncertain at the moment.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in hiring him for free by taking advantage of his situation. He has an opportunity to secure his place as a club legend like Steven Gerrard by staying put.

However, speaking on Football Insider, former Aston Villa and Everton chief, Keith Wyness, has stated that Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to follow in Gerrard’s footsteps and is ready to seal an exit from Liverpool to join Real Madrid at the end of this season.

The lure of Real Madrid and the opportunity to win big silverware at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is likely to persuade Trent to quit his boyhood club to move to the Spanish capital. Wyness said:

“My own gut feeling is that Trent has decided Real Madrid is a very appealing opportunity. He’ll go overseas as a young player after seeing the success that others have had with a fantastic lifestyle.”

Losing a £58m-rated player – who has just entered the prime years of his career – for free would be an enormous blow for Slot’s side.

If the 26-year-old eventually ends up leaving the club at the end of next term then the Reds will have to sign a top-class replacement for him.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world and it would be difficult for Liverpool to find an upgrade to him in the market.