Report – Liverpool officially move to sign £33.7million forward

Liverpool are not a club who conduct their transfer business in the public eye. The Reds like to work behind the scenes hold talks with players they want and only make it public when the deal is on the verge of happening.

However, their transfer links with one player have been snowballing in recent weeks. Liverpool are extremely interested, or at least that’s what the media says, to sign talented, in-form Bundesliga striker, Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian attacker has been in top form for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season. 11 goals and 7 assists in 13 games across all competitions. These are numbers that are quite remarkable and deserve a high-profile move.

Now, as per Sport Bild, Liverpool have officially moved and inquired to lure the 25-year-old Egyptian forward.

The Merseysiders have arguably the best-ever player from the African country playing for them and it looks like they want to replicate his legacy with Marmoush.

His contract with the club runs until 2027. The famous German media outlet have mentioned that Frankfurt might let the 25-year-old leave for around £33.7m. It remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to spend the amount to sign the Marmoush.

At 32, Mohamed Salah might not have long left at the highest level. His contract with the club expires in 2025 and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

All things considered, Marmoush would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool.

He might not be a natural replacement for Salah but he can be an excellent addition. Let’s wait and see how things play out.