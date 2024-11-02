Liverpool lead to secure signing of “top” £66.6million player – Report

Liverpool pressed hard to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco two years ago but Real Madrid ended up winning the race for the Frenchman.

Last summer, the Reds were intent on luring a No.6 in the form of Martin Zubimendi but the player decided to stay with Real Sociedad.

So, the Merseysiders have to yet to properly replace Fabinho, who was a world class DM at Anfield, and once again the name, a familiar name is in the focus.

Last month, reports indicated that Liverpool are preparing an offer worth £66.6million, a fee that Madrid would accept to offload Aurelien Tchouameni.

As per the latest update coming from Spain, Arne Slot’s side are now the leading to finally secure the signature of the Les Bleus star as the Los Blancos are open to listening to offers.

In the current campaign, on multiple occasions, Ancelotti has used Tchouameni out of his usual DM position and has even used him in the central defense.

The news source have mentioned that Madrid are focusing on more on Camavinga and Valverde and therefore, they could allow the Frenchman to leave.

As per journalist, Paul Gorst, Liverpool remain interested in signing Tchouameni from Madrid to reinforce the midfield. He told The Redmen TV:

“I wouldn’t totally write it off. When Liverpool like a player they like a player. They’ve identified the player, a player who’s gone on to win Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, gone on to captain France. He’s a top player and interest in top players don’t just dissipate”.

In the last international break, the 24-year-old wore the captain’s arm-band in the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Israel.

