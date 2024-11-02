Stars return – Liverpool strongest 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Brighton

Liverpool will welcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Reds went head-to-head with the same opposition in the EFL Cup fourth-round encounter in midweek and ended up winning the game 3-2. As a result, they have now qualified for the quarter-final of this competition – which they won last term.

The Merseysiders will have to maintain their winning run today as well to stay in touching distance with league leaders, Manchester City. The Citizens are currently one point ahead of Arne Slot’s side and they will also play at the same time as Liverpool today.

As for team news, Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota remain sidelined with their respective problems and the trio are unlikely to return before the international break. Moreover, Harvey Elliott is also set to miss out on this game owing to his injury.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Brighton

Slot made wholesale changes to his starting Xl in midweek but is set to recall all of his key players for this Premier League encounter. Therefore, Caoimhim Kelleher is expected to commence in goal and Vitezslav Jaros may return to the bench.

Following a breather in midweek, Virgil van Dijk should start and the Dutchman is set to be alongside Ibrahima Konate in the centre-back position. Therefore, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah would be among the substitutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be in the right-back role ahead of Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson could continue in his preferred left-back role for the Reds in this fixture. So, Konstantinos Tsimikas could be on the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch would be the two midfield pivots with Dominik Szoboszlai expected to start in the No.10 position. In that case, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton will have to make do with a place on the bench following the midweek outing.

Cody Gakpo was excellent against Brighton last time out and scored twice so he may keep hold of his place in the left flank, while Mohamed Salah should return to the starting Xl on the opposite side.

Hence, Luis Diaz might feature off the bench. Darwin Nunez would be the striker for Liverpool in this fixture amid Jota’s absence.