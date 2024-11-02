Liverpool now prepared to agree £42million fee to sell player to Madrid – Decision made

Real Madrid have been after Trent Alexander-Arnold for some time and the latest reports indicate that Liverpool are prepared to sell him in January.

According to Football Insider, within weeks, the England international could agree a deal to secure his move to the Los Blancos.

The transfer saga has dragged on for far too long and with the passage of time, the Reds have perhaps realized that Trent will not put pen to paper. Therefore, it is better to offload him in January than to lose him for nothing next summer.

As per Defensa Central, Liverpool are prepared to accept a fee of £42million (50 million euros) to sell Trent to Madrid in the winter transfer window.

The Bernabeu outfit are in a desperate situation with regards to the right back position at the moment. First choice RB, Dani Carvajal, is out for the season and back-up veteran, Vazquez, is just not good enough.

The reigning champions suffered a huge home defeat at the hands of arch rivals Barca, who are now six points ahead in the La Liga table. Moreover, they have also been inconsistent in the Champions League.

So, if Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez want the club to not end this season without a major trophy, then they must reinforce the squad, specifically the RB position, in January.

However, DC claim Madrid president and chief have made their decision and are not keen on accepting the asking price of £42million to sign Trent from Liverpool in the middle of the campaign.

Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant for Arne Slot this season and will likely be in the starting XI today in the Premier League vs Brighton.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.