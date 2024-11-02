Report – Liverpool prepared to offer lucrative contract to sign £33million player

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains up in the air at Liverpool as his existing contract will expire at the end of this campaign.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing him for free next year as they are looking to reinforce the right-back position following Dani Carvajal’s serious season-ending knee injury.

Now, Caught Offside report that the Reds’ absolute preference is to keep Alexander-Arnold by tying him down to a new deal but they have been scouting options intensively to find a suitable replacement if they are eventually forced to let their academy graduate leave the club.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is Liverpool’s primary target to reinforce the right-back position having been impressed by him after closely monitoring his performances in recent times. Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, is even highly enthusiastic about the Netherlands international.

The report says the Merseysiders are prepared to offer the 23-year-old a lucrative contract to persuade him to join the club. With Xabi Alonso expected to leave Leverkusen next summer, they might eventually be forced to sell several of his key players.

So, Liverpool could get their man ahead of next season with the reigning German champions valuing the right-back at around £33m.

Frimpong is an attack-minded fullback like Alexander-Arnold and has showcased his qualities going forward. He enjoyed great success at Bay Arena last term, winning the domestic double.

However, he usually plays in the RWB position in Germany. Moreover, Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, doesn’t even trust him in the right-back position and has mostly used him as an attacker while preferring Dumfries for the defensive duties.

