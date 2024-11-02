Liverpool in talks with “pacy” £42m-50m man ready to sign for the Reds – Report

Liverpool already have a star-studded attacking department as they have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

However, the sign of a well-run and ambitious club is to continue freshening up the squad to maintain the top level and it appears the Reds are planning to do the same.

News – Report – Liverpool prepared to offer lucrative contract to sign £33million player

Now, Anfield Watch states that Liverpool are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt star, Omar Marmoush, in the winter transfer window and have opened talks to get the deal done.

So, the move is gathering pace and transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg, previously reported that the player would agree a move to Anfield immediately.

The 25-year-old’s current deal will run until 2027 hence Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him in January and reportedly want around £42m-50m.

Bundesliga expert, Ronan Murphy, has analyzed what type of player Marmoush actually is and told Anfield Watch:

“Omar Marmoush is a pacy striker who can use his burst of speed to break defensive lines and create opportunities for himself and others. His close control helps him get past defenders, while his movement is suited to a team who like to penetrate the box early and create chances on the counter.”

Murphy believes that Marmoush would be an upgrade on Liverpool striker, Darwin Nunez, as he is much more composed and clinical in front of goal.

After joining the Eagles as a free agent last year, Marmoush displayed promising performance last term. The former Wolfsburg has come under the radar of big clubs having enjoyed a stellar start to this season. He is currently one of the most prolific goal-scoring strikers in Europe. Moreover, he is a key player for the Egypt national team.

The 34-capped star is a center-forward but has also proved to be productive on the left flank. Should Liverpool hire Marmoush by spending around £42m-50m fee in January?