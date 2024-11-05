“Outstanding” player ready to agree three year Liverpool deal – Presenter

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are showing no signs of slowing down even in their 30s and the good thing is, the duo want to sign fresh deals with Liverpool.

The Dutch international has already confirmed that he is in discussions with the club over a renewal, on the other hand, the Egyptian playmaker has hinted the same from his recent social media post.

Back in September, after the victory at Old Trafford, Salah said that this is his last year at the club. However, after netting a fantastic winner against Brighton last weekend, the Egyptian stated his desire to win the league and also expressed that “No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

The statement clearly indicates that Salah is considering the possibility of signing a new deal with Liverpool. As per the info of Richard Keys, the African superstar wants to sign a three year contract. The BEINSports TV presenter wrote:

“My information now is that Salah wants to stay, but it’ll take a 3-year deal to settle him down.”

Micah Richards, also believes that the 32-year-old wishes to put pen to paper at Merseyside. The former Manchester City defender, told The Rest is Football:

“Get it done, sign it, but I think he wants to stay, I think he wants to break records. I just think he’s outstanding. The consistency is the key, not having to play all that well but still scoring important goals.”

The former Roma man can leave and earn way more by moving to Saudi Arabia but he has seen former Anfield stars, Firmino, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane and ex-captain, Henderson, lose all the lime light in the Middle East.

Why would Salah want the same when he is already the highest paid player at Liverpool and still recognized as one of the best in the world?